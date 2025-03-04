ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLDGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 3918221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

