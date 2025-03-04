Promising Esports Stocks To Follow Now – March 1st

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are directly involved in the competitive gaming and esports industry. These companies may include game developers, event organizers, streaming platforms, and sponsors, allowing investors to gain exposure to a rapidly growing market characterized by increasing viewership and global participation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $153.88. The stock had a trading volume of 574,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $203.75. The stock had a trading volume of 134,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.02. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 550,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.15. 317,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.98. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 69,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,109. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Shares of BBGI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. 10,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBGI

Further Reading