Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Progress Software stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. The trade was a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,895.80. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

