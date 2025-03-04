Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $225.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day moving average is $216.67. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $194.38 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

