Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 161,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE SU opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

