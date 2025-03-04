Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 74,086 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 373,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,950 shares of company stock worth $2,669,620. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

