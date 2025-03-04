Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 125,155 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 125,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,235,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,796,000 after acquiring an additional 436,252 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

