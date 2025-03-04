PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRCT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,521.64. The trade was a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.