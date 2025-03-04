Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,332 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

