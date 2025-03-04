Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 483 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 775,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 600,923 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1,516.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 409,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,687,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,237,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

