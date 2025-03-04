Private Trust Co. NA Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

