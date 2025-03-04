Private Trust Co. NA Has $249,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

XAR opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $181.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

