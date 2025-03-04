Private Trust Co. NA Has $233,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $8,677,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,092,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.