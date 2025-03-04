Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Trading Down 43.8% – Should You Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) traded down 43.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 607,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 992% from the average session volume of 55,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Premier Health of America Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

