Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 43.8% – What’s Next?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 43.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 607,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 992% from the average daily volume of 55,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Premier Health of America Trading Down 43.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59.
About Premier Health of America
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
