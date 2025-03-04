Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 43.8% – Time to Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) shares were down 43.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 607,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,018% from the average daily volume of 54,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Premier Health of America Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59.
About Premier Health of America
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Health of America
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Health of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Health of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.