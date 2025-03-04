Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Premier Foods to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
