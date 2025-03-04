Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Premier Foods to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRRFY

Premier Foods Stock Performance

About Premier Foods

Shares of PRRFY stock remained flat at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. Premier Foods has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.