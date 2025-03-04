Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

