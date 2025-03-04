Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Airbnb by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,577,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,327,084.11. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,087,020 shares of company stock worth $295,392,297 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

