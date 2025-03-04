Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 819 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $437.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $580.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

