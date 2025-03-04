Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 228 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in RPM International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $103.68 and a one year high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

