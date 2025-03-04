Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $846,000 in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

See Also

