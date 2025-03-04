Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.77 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

