Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5,396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after buying an additional 651,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after buying an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $793,508.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,251.68. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,536 shares of company stock worth $101,844,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $198.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 733.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.52 and its 200-day moving average is $164.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.