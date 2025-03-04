Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,306 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

