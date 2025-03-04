Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 332 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $219.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.35.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

