Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

