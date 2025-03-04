Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 1,526 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after acquiring an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,607 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.