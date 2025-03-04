Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

