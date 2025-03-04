Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. abrdn plc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,234,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,897 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $719,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

