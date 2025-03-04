Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 25,149 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after buying an additional 6,586,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after buying an additional 1,535,400 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

