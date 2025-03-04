Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,711,000 after buying an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

