Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.