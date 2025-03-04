Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 125.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after buying an additional 537,825 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

