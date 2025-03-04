Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

