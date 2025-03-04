Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 89071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -144.83%.

Insider Activity

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director Robert Brent Fryk bought 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,731.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,832. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.