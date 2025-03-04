Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 89071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.
Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -144.83%.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.
