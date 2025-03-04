PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PFL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 177,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,856. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

