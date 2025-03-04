PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Short Interest Up 69.8% in February

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

PDX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 111,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,812. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.1334 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $395,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,033,176.36. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 756,836 shares of company stock worth $20,837,029.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDX. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,810,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,951,000 after purchasing an additional 535,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 605.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 335,644 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 1,162.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 251,111 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,824,000. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,939,000.

