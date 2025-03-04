PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 256,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
