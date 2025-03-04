Phunware (PHUN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Phunware Trading Down 8.1 %

Phunware stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Phunware has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Phunware from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

