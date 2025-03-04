PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

SDHY stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $275,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The trade was a 94.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.