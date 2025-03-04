PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
SDHY stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $16.97.
