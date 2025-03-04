PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,268.47. This trade represents a 49.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

