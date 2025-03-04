Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PERI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Perion Network Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $23.49.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $129.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.