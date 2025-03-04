PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 210.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

