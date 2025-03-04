Patten Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 886,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,569,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 369,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

