Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $497.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

