Patten Group Inc. Purchases 884 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,234,000 after buying an additional 71,294 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of EMR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

