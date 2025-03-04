Patten Group Inc. Purchases 4,341 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

