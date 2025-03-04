Patten Group Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

