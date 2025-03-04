Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 425,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 400,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

